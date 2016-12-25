Large Cap Telecom Services – Foreign: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE:NTT)

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE:NTT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation stated a price of 42.45 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 89525.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 253.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation stands at -14.54% while the 52-week low stands at 11.74%.

The performance week for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation is at 3.08% and the performance month is at 7.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.28% and -7.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.82%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation is 0.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.69%.

The volatility (week) for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation is at 0.75% and the volatility (month) is at 0.92%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 0.95 and the float short is at 0.03%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.45, while the P/S ratio is at 0.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 47.90%.