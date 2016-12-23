Large Cap Telecom Services – Foreign: Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Summary

Orange (NYSE:ORAN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Orange stated a price of 14.9 today, indicating a positive change of 1.09%.

Orange is operating with a market capitalization of 38829.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 412.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Orange stands at -14.99% while the 52-week low stands at 6.58%.

The performance week for Orange is at 3.88% and the performance month is at 2.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.43% and -0.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -7.35%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Orange is 1.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.63%.

The volatility (week) for Orange is at 0.79% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Orange’s short ratio is currently at 0.99 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Orange’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.52, while the P/S ratio is at 0.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 105.30%.