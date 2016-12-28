Large Cap Telecom Services – Foreign: Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Summary

Orange (NYSE:ORAN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Orange stated a price of 14.89 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Orange is operating with a market capitalization of 39190.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 414.39.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Orange stands at -15.04% while the 52-week low stands at 6.51%.

The performance week for Orange is at 1.85% and the performance month is at 4.57%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.53% and -0.07% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -6.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Orange is 1.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.61%.

The volatility (week) for Orange is at 0.73% and the volatility (month) is at 1.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Orange’s short ratio is currently at 0.98 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Orange’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.59, while the P/S ratio is at 0.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 105.30%.