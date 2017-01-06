Large Cap Telecom Services – Foreign: Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Summary

Orange (NYSE:ORAN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Orange stated a price of 15.54 today, indicating a positive change of -0.93%.

Orange is operating with a market capitalization of 41240.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 410.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Orange stands at -11.32% while the 52-week low stands at 11.18%.

The performance week for Orange is at 6.88% and the performance month is at 10.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.05% and 3.45% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Orange is 5.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.06%.

The volatility (week) for Orange is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Orange’s short ratio is currently at 1.06 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Orange’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.38, while the P/S ratio is at 0.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 105.30%.