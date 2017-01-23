Large Cap Telecom Services – Foreign: Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Summary

Orange (NYSE:ORAN), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Orange stated a price of 15.87 today, indicating a positive change of 0.57%.

Orange is operating with a market capitalization of 42032.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 428.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Orange stands at -9.45% while the 52-week low stands at 13.52%.

The performance week for Orange is at 0.76% and the performance month is at 8.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.25% and 3.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.82%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Orange is 7.37% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.36%.

The volatility (week) for Orange is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Orange’s short ratio is currently at 1.37 and the float short is at 0.03%.

Orange’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.31, while the P/S ratio is at 0.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 105.30%.