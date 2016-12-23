Large Cap Telecom Services – Foreign: Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Summary

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Telefonica, S.A. stated a price of 9.19 today, indicating a positive change of 1.83%.

Telefonica, S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 45515.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 1732.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.30% and the debt to equity stands at 3.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Telefonica, S.A. stands at -12.88% while the 52-week low stands at 14.93%.

The performance week for Telefonica, S.A. is at 1.23% and the performance month is at 6.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.36% and 8.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -11.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Telefonica, S.A. is 2.54% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.21%.

The volatility (week) for Telefonica, S.A. is at 0.97% and the volatility (month) is at 1.10%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Telefonica, S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.27 and the float short is at 0.05%.

Telefonica, S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 376.25, while the P/S ratio is at 0.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -94.10%.