Large Cap Telecom Services – Foreign: Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Summary

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Telefonica, S.A. stated a price of 9.17 today, indicating a positive change of 1.55%.

Telefonica, S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 46221.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 1732.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.30% and the debt to equity stands at 3.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Telefonica, S.A. stands at -13.11% while the 52-week low stands at 14.62%.

The performance week for Telefonica, S.A. is at 0.88% and the performance month is at 9.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.26% and 12.46% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.73%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Telefonica, S.A. is 2.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.48%.

The volatility (week) for Telefonica, S.A. is at 0.81% and the volatility (month) is at 1.11%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Telefonica, S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.27 and the float short is at 0.05%.

Telefonica, S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 382.08, while the P/S ratio is at 0.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -94.10%.