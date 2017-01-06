Large Cap Telecom Services – Foreign: Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Summary

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Telefonica, S.A. stated a price of 9.64 today, indicating a positive change of -0.21%.

Telefonica, S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 48333.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 1752.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.30% and the debt to equity stands at 3.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Telefonica, S.A. stands at -8.31% while the 52-week low stands at 20.49%.

The performance week for Telefonica, S.A. is at 6.98% and the performance month is at 16.67%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.70% and 9.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Telefonica, S.A. is 7.73% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.92%.

The volatility (week) for Telefonica, S.A. is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.16%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Telefonica, S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 1.39 and the float short is at 0.06%.

Telefonica, S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 402.5, while the P/S ratio is at 0.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -94.10%.