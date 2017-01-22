Large Cap Telecom Services – Foreign: Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Summary

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Telefonica, S.A. stated a price of 9.67 today, indicating a positive change of 0.62%.

Telefonica, S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 48523.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 1796.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.30% and the debt to equity stands at 3.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Telefonica, S.A. stands at -8.03% while the 52-week low stands at 20.87%.

The performance week for Telefonica, S.A. is at -0.82% and the performance month is at 6.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.18% and 5.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Telefonica, S.A. is 7.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.40%.

The volatility (week) for Telefonica, S.A. is at 1.04% and the volatility (month) is at 0.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Telefonica, S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 2.11 and the float short is at 0.09%.

Telefonica, S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -93.90%.