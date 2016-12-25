Large Cap Textile – Apparel Clothing: Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm (NYSE:UAA)

Summary

Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm (NYSE:UAA), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm stated a price of 29.29 today, indicating a positive change of -0.34%.

Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm is operating with a market capitalization of 11988.69, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.10% and an average volume of 6022.41.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm stands at -38.92% while the 52-week low stands at 0.51%.

The performance week for Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm is at -3.62% and the performance month is at -4.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -24.12% and -18.46% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -27.33%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm is -9.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -23.38%.

The volatility (week) for Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm is at 2.19% and the volatility (month) is at 2.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm’s short ratio is currently at 0.01 and the float short is at 0.01%.

Under Armour, Inc. Class A Comm’s P/E ratio currently stands at 42.63, while the P/S ratio is at 2.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.00%.