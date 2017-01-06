Large Cap Textile – Apparel Clothing: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Summary

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Under Armour, Inc. stated a price of 30.5 today, indicating a positive change of 0.69%.

Under Armour, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12411.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.10% and an average volume of 5996.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Under Armour, Inc. stands at -36.39% while the 52-week low stands at 5.17%.

The performance week for Under Armour, Inc. is at 2.96% and the performance month is at -0.46%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -21.14% and -25.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Under Armour, Inc. is -1.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -19.22%.

The volatility (week) for Under Armour, Inc. is at 2.09% and the volatility (month) is at 2.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Under Armour, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.73 and the float short is at 11.52%.

Under Armour, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 44.09, while the P/S ratio is at 2.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.00%.