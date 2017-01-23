Large Cap Textile – Apparel Clothing: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Summary

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Under Armour, Inc. stated a price of 29.02 today, indicating a positive change of -0.62%.

Under Armour, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11927.51, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.10% and an average volume of 6039.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Under Armour, Inc. stands at -39.48% while the 52-week low stands at 0.87%.

The performance week for Under Armour, Inc. is at -4.48% and the performance month is at -3.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -25.24% and -31.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Under Armour, Inc. is -5.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -22.05%.

The volatility (week) for Under Armour, Inc. is at 2.55% and the volatility (month) is at 2.08%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Under Armour, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.12 and the float short is at 10.70%.

Under Armour, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 42.24, while the P/S ratio is at 2.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.00%.