Large Cap Textile – Apparel Clothing: V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Summary

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

V.F. Corporation stated a price of 53.3 today, indicating a positive change of -0.45%.

V.F. Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 22157.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.30% and an average volume of 3090.43.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.63.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for V.F. Corporation stands at -18.77% while the 52-week low stands at 4.69%.

The performance week for V.F. Corporation is at -0.89% and the performance month is at -6.06%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.80% and -7.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -12.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for V.F. Corporation is -2.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -10.47%.

The volatility (week) for V.F. Corporation is at 1.77% and the volatility (month) is at 2.15%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

V.F. Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 4.64 and the float short is at 3.49%.

V.F. Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.5, while the P/S ratio is at 1.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.80%.