Large Cap Textile – Apparel Clothing: V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Summary

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

V.F. Corporation stated a price of 52.99 today, indicating a positive change of -0.48%.

V.F. Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 22141.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.30% and an average volume of 2999.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.63.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for V.F. Corporation stands at -19.25% while the 52-week low stands at 4.07%.

The performance week for V.F. Corporation is at -1.06% and the performance month is at -6.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.96% and -13.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.21%.

The simple 20 day moving average for V.F. Corporation is -3.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -10.33%.

The volatility (week) for V.F. Corporation is at 1.54% and the volatility (month) is at 1.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

V.F. Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.89 and the float short is at 4.31%.

V.F. Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.48, while the P/S ratio is at 1.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.80%.