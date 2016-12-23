Large Cap Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summary
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
NIKE, Inc. stated a price of 51.85 today, indicating a positive change of -0.56%.
NIKE, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 87466.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of 17.80% and an average volume of 9879.61.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.17.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for NIKE, Inc. stands at -23.06% while the 52-week low stands at 6.18%.
The performance week for NIKE, Inc. is at 1.66% and the performance month is at 1.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.12% and -0.22% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at -15.58%.
The simple 20 day moving average for NIKE, Inc. is 1.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.06%.
The volatility (week) for NIKE, Inc. is at 2.29% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
NIKE, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.4 and the float short is at 1.81%.
NIKE, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.52, while the P/S ratio is at 2.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.60%.