Large Cap Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summary

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NIKE, Inc. stated a price of 51.91 today, indicating a positive change of -0.44%.

NIKE, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 87081.1, with a return on assets (ROA) of 17.80% and an average volume of 9879.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.17.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NIKE, Inc. stands at -22.97% while the 52-week low stands at 6.30%.

The performance week for NIKE, Inc. is at 1.94% and the performance month is at 1.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.23% and 0.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -15.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NIKE, Inc. is 1.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.95%.

The volatility (week) for NIKE, Inc. is at 2.17% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NIKE, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.4 and the float short is at 1.81%.

NIKE, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.41, while the P/S ratio is at 2.64 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.60%.