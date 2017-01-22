Large Cap Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summary

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NIKE, Inc. stated a price of 53.2 today, indicating a positive change of 0.51%.

NIKE, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 87571.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.00% and an average volume of 9242.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 31.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.29.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NIKE, Inc. stands at -17.94% while the 52-week low stands at 8.94%.

The performance week for NIKE, Inc. is at 1.53% and the performance month is at 4.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.07% and -6.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NIKE, Inc. is 3.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.29%.

The volatility (week) for NIKE, Inc. is at 1.58% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NIKE, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.65 and the float short is at 1.89%.

NIKE, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.48, while the P/S ratio is at 2.61 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.60%.