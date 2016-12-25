Large Cap Toys & Games: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Summary

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hasbro, Inc. stated a price of 78.36 today, indicating a positive change of -0.46%.

Hasbro, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10021.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.60% and an average volume of 1421.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hasbro, Inc. stands at -10.91% while the 52-week low stands at 22.59%.

The performance week for Hasbro, Inc. is at -3.10% and the performance month is at -9.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.66% and -1.57% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 19.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hasbro, Inc. is -5.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -4.31%.

The volatility (week) for Hasbro, Inc. is at 2.19% and the volatility (month) is at 2.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hasbro, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.42 and the float short is at 6.90%.

Hasbro, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.62, while the P/S ratio is at 2.06 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.40%.