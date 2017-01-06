Large Cap Toys & Games: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Summary

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hasbro, Inc. stated a price of 82.96 today, indicating a positive change of -0.90%.

Hasbro, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10464.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.60% and an average volume of 1495.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.99.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hasbro, Inc. stands at -5.68% while the 52-week low stands at 27.67%.

The performance week for Hasbro, Inc. is at 7.85% and the performance month is at -0.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.71% and 1.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.61%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hasbro, Inc. is -0.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.19%.

The volatility (week) for Hasbro, Inc. is at 2.81% and the volatility (month) is at 2.40%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hasbro, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.32 and the float short is at 7.13%.

Hasbro, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.89, while the P/S ratio is at 2.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.40%.