Large Cap Toys & Games: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Summary

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mattel, Inc. stated a price of 30.49 today, indicating a positive change of -1.47%.

Mattel, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10613.66, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.10% and an average volume of 3999.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mattel, Inc. stands at -9.20% while the 52-week low stands at 34.18%.

The performance week for Mattel, Inc. is at 12.14% and the performance month is at 3.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.40% and -2.06% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.30%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mattel, Inc. is 1.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.78%.

The volatility (week) for Mattel, Inc. is at 3.30% and the volatility (month) is at 2.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mattel, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.92 and the float short is at 9.30%.

Mattel, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.69, while the P/S ratio is at 1.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -25.80%.