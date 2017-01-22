Large Cap Toys & Games: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Summary

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mattel, Inc. stated a price of 30.02 today, indicating a positive change of -0.17%.

Mattel, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10285.15, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.10% and an average volume of 4097.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mattel, Inc. stands at -10.59% while the 52-week low stands at 32.14%.

The performance week for Mattel, Inc. is at 1.45% and the performance month is at 5.85%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.77% and -6.10% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.97%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mattel, Inc. is 0.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.01%.

The volatility (week) for Mattel, Inc. is at 2.78% and the volatility (month) is at 2.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mattel, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.79 and the float short is at 9.37%.

Mattel, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.81, while the P/S ratio is at 1.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -25.80%.