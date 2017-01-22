Large Cap Trucking: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stated a price of 94.52 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10586.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.60% and an average volume of 989.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 31.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stands at -7.68% while the 52-week low stands at 49.34%.

The performance week for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is at -4.57% and the performance month is at -3.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.88% and 16.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is -0.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.35%.

The volatility (week) for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is at 2.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.47 and the float short is at 3.87%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.79, while the P/S ratio is at 1.61 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.10%.