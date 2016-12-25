Large Cap Trucks & Other Vehicles: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Summary

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PACCAR Inc stated a price of 65.43 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

PACCAR Inc is operating with a market capitalization of 23030.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an average volume of 2028.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PACCAR Inc stands at -3.62% while the 52-week low stands at 54.54%.

The performance week for PACCAR Inc is at 0.51% and the performance month is at 6.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.90% and 36.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 41.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PACCAR Inc is 9.47% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.24%.

The volatility (week) for PACCAR Inc is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 2.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PACCAR Inc’s short ratio is currently at 4.13 and the float short is at 2.44%.

PACCAR Inc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 39.87, while the P/S ratio is at 1.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.20%.