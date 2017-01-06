Large Cap Trucks & Other Vehicles: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Summary

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PACCAR Inc stated a price of 66.24 today, indicating a positive change of 1.69%.

PACCAR Inc is operating with a market capitalization of 23002.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an average volume of 2044.71.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PACCAR Inc stands at -2.43% while the 52-week low stands at 56.45%.

The performance week for PACCAR Inc is at 0.28% and the performance month is at 0.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.31% and 30.57% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PACCAR Inc is 8.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.67%.

The volatility (week) for PACCAR Inc is at 1.70% and the volatility (month) is at 1.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PACCAR Inc’s short ratio is currently at 5.07 and the float short is at 3.02%.

PACCAR Inc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 39.7, while the P/S ratio is at 1.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.20%.