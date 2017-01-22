Large Cap Trucks & Other Vehicles: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Summary

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PACCAR Inc stated a price of 66 today, indicating a positive change of 0.40%.

PACCAR Inc is operating with a market capitalization of 23044.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an average volume of 2091.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PACCAR Inc stands at -2.78% while the 52-week low stands at 55.89%.

The performance week for PACCAR Inc is at -0.50% and the performance month is at 1.21%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.40% and 22.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.29%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PACCAR Inc is 4.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.02%.

The volatility (week) for PACCAR Inc is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PACCAR Inc’s short ratio is currently at 3.97 and the float short is at 2.42%.

PACCAR Inc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 40.22, while the P/S ratio is at 1.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.20%.