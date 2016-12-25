Large Cap Waste Management: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Summary

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Republic Services, Inc. stated a price of 57.36 today, indicating a positive change of 0.07%.

Republic Services, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19520.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 1360.11.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Republic Services, Inc. stands at -1.10% while the 52-week low stands at 39.73%.

The performance week for Republic Services, Inc. is at 1.36% and the performance month is at 3.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.68% and 17.58% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 32.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Republic Services, Inc. is 6.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.22%.

The volatility (week) for Republic Services, Inc. is at 0.86% and the volatility (month) is at 0.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Republic Services, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.12 and the float short is at 2.45%.

Republic Services, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.35, while the P/S ratio is at 2.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 39.50%.