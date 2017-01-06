Large Cap Waste Management: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Summary

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Republic Services, Inc. stated a price of 57.11 today, indicating a positive change of -0.17%.

Republic Services, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19483.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.90% and an average volume of 1313.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Republic Services, Inc. stands at -0.98% while the 52-week low stands at 39.90%.

The performance week for Republic Services, Inc. is at 0.37% and the performance month is at 4.07%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.41% and 11.15% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Republic Services, Inc. is 4.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.41%.

The volatility (week) for Republic Services, Inc. is at 0.85% and the volatility (month) is at 0.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Republic Services, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.11 and the float short is at 2.37%.

Republic Services, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.26, while the P/S ratio is at 2.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 39.50%.