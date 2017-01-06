Large Cap Waste Management: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Summary

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Waste Connections, Inc. stated a price of 81.66 today, indicating a positive change of 0.72%.

Waste Connections, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14192.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 710.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Waste Connections, Inc. stands at 0.31% while the 52-week low stands at 62.69%.

The performance week for Waste Connections, Inc. is at 3.21% and the performance month is at 5.99%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.62% and 11.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Waste Connections, Inc. is 6.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.11%.

The volatility (week) for Waste Connections, Inc. is at 1.20% and the volatility (month) is at 1.37%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Waste Connections, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.98 and the float short is at 0.80%.

Waste Connections, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 41.35, while the P/S ratio is at 7.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.80%.