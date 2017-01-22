Large Cap Waste Management: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Summary

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Waste Connections, Inc. stated a price of 79.67 today, indicating a positive change of -0.08%.

Waste Connections, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14029.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.20% and an average volume of 668.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Waste Connections, Inc. stands at -2.82% while the 52-week low stands at 48.77%.

The performance week for Waste Connections, Inc. is at -0.35% and the performance month is at 2.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.44% and 7.84% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Waste Connections, Inc. is 2.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.28%.

The volatility (week) for Waste Connections, Inc. is at 1.03% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Waste Connections, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.73 and the float short is at 0.66%.

Waste Connections, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 40.63, while the P/S ratio is at 7.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.80%.