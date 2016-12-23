Large Cap Waste Management: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summary
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Waste Management, Inc. stated a price of 70.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.12%.
Waste Management, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 31298.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.40% and an average volume of 1982.37.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.73.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Waste Management, Inc. stands at -1.26% while the 52-week low stands at 44.47%.
The performance week for Waste Management, Inc. is at 0.98% and the performance month is at 2.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.38% and 12.49% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 36.16%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Waste Management, Inc. is 5.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.54%.
The volatility (week) for Waste Management, Inc. is at 0.90% and the volatility (month) is at 1.07%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Waste Management, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.29 and the float short is at 1.93%.
Waste Management, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.32, while the P/S ratio is at 2.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -40.80%.