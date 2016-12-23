Large Cap Waste Management: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summary

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Waste Management, Inc. stated a price of 70.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.12%.

Waste Management, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 31298.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.40% and an average volume of 1982.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Waste Management, Inc. stands at -1.26% while the 52-week low stands at 44.47%.

The performance week for Waste Management, Inc. is at 0.98% and the performance month is at 2.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.38% and 12.49% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 36.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Waste Management, Inc. is 5.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.54%.

The volatility (week) for Waste Management, Inc. is at 0.90% and the volatility (month) is at 1.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Waste Management, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.29 and the float short is at 1.93%.

Waste Management, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.32, while the P/S ratio is at 2.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -40.80%.