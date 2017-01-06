Large Cap Waste Management: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summary

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Waste Management, Inc. stated a price of 70.53 today, indicating a positive change of -0.08%.

Waste Management, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 31245.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.40% and an average volume of 1914.54.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Waste Management, Inc. stands at -1.74% while the 52-week low stands at 43.76%.

The performance week for Waste Management, Inc. is at -0.52% and the performance month is at 2.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.77% and 6.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Waste Management, Inc. is 3.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.05%.

The volatility (week) for Waste Management, Inc. is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 0.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Waste Management, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.45 and the float short is at 1.50%.

Waste Management, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.24, while the P/S ratio is at 2.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -40.80%.