Large Cap Waste Management: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summary

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Waste Management, Inc. stated a price of 69.66 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Waste Management, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 30750.02, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.40% and an average volume of 1884.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Waste Management, Inc. stands at -2.95% while the 52-week low stands at 41.99%.

The performance week for Waste Management, Inc. is at -0.33% and the performance month is at -2.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.23% and 4.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Waste Management, Inc. is 0.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.77%.

The volatility (week) for Waste Management, Inc. is at 0.57% and the volatility (month) is at 0.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Waste Management, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.93 and the float short is at 1.25%.

Waste Management, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.86, while the P/S ratio is at 2.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -40.80%.