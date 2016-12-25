Large Cap Water Utilities: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summary

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

American Water Works Company, Inc. stated a price of 72.95 today, indicating a positive change of 0.70%.

American Water Works Company, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12985.1, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an average volume of 1049.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.31.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for American Water Works Company, Inc. stands at -13.56% while the 52-week low stands at 26.38%.

The performance week for American Water Works Company, Inc. is at 0.10% and the performance month is at 0.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.36% and -9.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for American Water Works Company, Inc. is 0.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.43%.

The volatility (week) for American Water Works Company, Inc. is at 1.41% and the volatility (month) is at 1.80%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

American Water Works Company, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.72 and the float short is at 2.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.9, while the P/S ratio is at 3.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.60%.