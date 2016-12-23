Large Cap Wireless Communications: America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Summary

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stated a price of 12.46 today, indicating a positive change of 2.21%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 41279.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 4581.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.45.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at -19.93% while the 52-week low stands at 14.52%.

The performance week for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is at -1.77% and the performance month is at 4.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.81% and 7.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -11.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is 3.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.04%.

The volatility (week) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is at 2.00% and the volatility (month) is at 2.40%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s short ratio is currently at 6 and the float short is at 3.00%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.09, while the P/S ratio is at 0.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.30%.