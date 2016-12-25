Large Cap Wireless Communications: America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Summary

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stated a price of 12.43 today, indicating a positive change of 1.97%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 42092.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 4581.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.45.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at -20.12% while the 52-week low stands at 14.25%.

The performance week for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is at 2.56% and the performance month is at 5.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.11% and 11.76% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is 2.76% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.28%.

The volatility (week) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is at 1.90% and the volatility (month) is at 2.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s short ratio is currently at 6 and the float short is at 3.00%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.62, while the P/S ratio is at 0.91 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.30%.