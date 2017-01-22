Large Cap Wireless Communications: America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Summary

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. stated a price of 12.55 today, indicating a positive change of 1.05%.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 40623.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 4745.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.45.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. stands at -19.35% while the 52-week low stands at 15.35%.

The performance week for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is at 0.40% and the performance month is at 2.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.49% and -0.54% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is 2.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.27%.

The volatility (week) for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is at 2.16% and the volatility (month) is at 2.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s short ratio is currently at 4.93 and the float short is at 2.56%.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.17, while the P/S ratio is at 0.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.30%.