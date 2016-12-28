Large Cap Wireless Communications: China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Summary

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited stated a price of 11.51 today, indicating a positive change of 0.61%.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 27453.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 317.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited stands at -13.20% while the 52-week low stands at 16.38%.

The performance week for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is at -0.52% and the performance month is at 0.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.83% and 14.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -5.14%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is -1.88% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.03%.

The volatility (week) for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is at 0.70% and the volatility (month) is at 0.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s short ratio is currently at 2.2 and the float short is at 0.16%.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 47.87, while the P/S ratio is at 0.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -10.80%.