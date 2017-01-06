Large Cap Wireless Communications: Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Summary

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Rogers Communications Inc. stated a price of 39.33 today, indicating a positive change of -1.08%.

Rogers Communications Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 20609.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.00% and an average volume of 227.18.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.00% and the debt to equity stands at 2.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Rogers Communications Inc. stands at -12.02% while the 52-week low stands at 25.53%.

The performance week for Rogers Communications Inc. is at 3.84% and the performance month is at 4.20%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.04% and -1.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.06%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Rogers Communications Inc. is 1.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.00%.

The volatility (week) for Rogers Communications Inc. is at 1.29% and the volatility (month) is at 1.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Rogers Communications Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 59.27 and the float short is at 3.65%.

Rogers Communications Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.91, while the P/S ratio is at 2.04 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.00%.