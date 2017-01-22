Large Cap Wireless Communications: Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Summary

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Rogers Communications Inc. stated a price of 39.61 today, indicating a positive change of 1.38%.

Rogers Communications Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 20152.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.00% and an average volume of 219.84.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.00% and the debt to equity stands at 2.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Rogers Communications Inc. stands at -11.39% while the 52-week low stands at 26.42%.

The performance week for Rogers Communications Inc. is at 0.99% and the performance month is at 2.75%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.78% and -5.36% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.67%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Rogers Communications Inc. is 2.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.36%.

The volatility (week) for Rogers Communications Inc. is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.23%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Rogers Communications Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 60.62 and the float short is at 3.62%.

Rogers Communications Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.49, while the P/S ratio is at 1.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.00%.