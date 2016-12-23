Large Cap Wireless Communications: Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Summary

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Sprint Corporation stated a price of 8.51 today, indicating a positive change of 0.12%.

Sprint Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 34703.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.30% and an average volume of 19255.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -9.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Sprint Corporation stands at -5.23% while the 52-week low stands at 290.37%.

The performance week for Sprint Corporation is at 0.59% and the performance month is at 11.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 28.01% and 106.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 134.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Sprint Corporation is 15.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 56.52%.

The volatility (week) for Sprint Corporation is at 2.63% and the volatility (month) is at 3.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Sprint Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 7.64 and the float short is at 21.78%.

Sprint Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 40.60%.