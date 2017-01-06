Large Cap Wireless Communications: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summary

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

T-Mobile US, Inc. stated a price of 57.28 today, indicating a positive change of -0.57%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 47917.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.10% and an average volume of 3994.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for T-Mobile US, Inc. stands at -3.67% while the 52-week low stands at 72.37%.

The performance week for T-Mobile US, Inc. is at -0.67% and the performance month is at 4.71%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 25.05% and 34.10% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for T-Mobile US, Inc. is 5.12% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.71%.

The volatility (week) for T-Mobile US, Inc. is at 2.29% and the volatility (month) is at 2.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

T-Mobile US, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.23 and the float short is at 7.28%.

T-Mobile US, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.91, while the P/S ratio is at 1.36 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 172.30%.