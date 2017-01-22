Large Cap Wireless Communications: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summary

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

T-Mobile US, Inc. stated a price of 59.62 today, indicating a positive change of -0.75%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 49498.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.10% and an average volume of 4279.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for T-Mobile US, Inc. stands at -1.68% while the 52-week low stands at 79.42%.

The performance week for T-Mobile US, Inc. is at 4.32% and the performance month is at 3.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 25.99% and 33.47% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.67%.

The simple 20 day moving average for T-Mobile US, Inc. is 6.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.37%.

The volatility (week) for T-Mobile US, Inc. is at 2.52% and the volatility (month) is at 2.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

T-Mobile US, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.76 and the float short is at 7.11%.

T-Mobile US, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.19, while the P/S ratio is at 1.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 172.30%.