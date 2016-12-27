Large Cap Wireless Communications: Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Summary

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. stated a price of 13.11 today, indicating a positive change of -0.20%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 20464.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.90% and an average volume of 1957.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.13.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at -15.71% while the 52-week low stands at 76.81%.

The performance week for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is at 2.90% and the performance month is at 1.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.42% and 10.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 52.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is -1.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.07%.

The volatility (week) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is at 1.87% and the volatility (month) is at 2.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 5.99 and the float short is at 2.62%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.46, while the P/S ratio is at 1.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -47.80%.