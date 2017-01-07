Large Cap Wireless Communications: Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Summary

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. stated a price of 13.51 today, indicating a positive change of -1.42%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 21871.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.90% and an average volume of 1991.87.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.13.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at -13.19% while the 52-week low stands at 82.09%.

The performance week for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is at 4.26% and the performance month is at 10.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.78% and 2.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 2.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.36%.

The volatility (week) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is at 2.41% and the volatility (month) is at 2.33%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 5.2 and the float short is at 2.32%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.03, while the P/S ratio is at 1.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -47.80%.