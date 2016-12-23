Large Cap Wireless Communications: TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

Summary

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

TELUS Corporation stated a price of 31.63 today, indicating a positive change of 0.03%.

TELUS Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18701.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 221.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.52.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for TELUS Corporation stands at -5.34% while the 52-week low stands at 35.81%.

The performance week for TELUS Corporation is at -0.94% and the performance month is at 2.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.86% and 2.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 19.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for TELUS Corporation is 0.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.34%.

The volatility (week) for TELUS Corporation is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.34%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

TELUS Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 16.78 and the float short is at 0.63%.

TELUS Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.85, while the P/S ratio is at 1.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.80%.