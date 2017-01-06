Large Cap Wireless Communications: TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

Summary

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

TELUS Corporation stated a price of 33.17 today, indicating a positive change of -0.64%.

TELUS Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19750.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 230.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.52.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for TELUS Corporation stands at -0.97% while the 52-week low stands at 42.40%.

The performance week for TELUS Corporation is at 5.87% and the performance month is at 6.24%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.02% and 2.78% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for TELUS Corporation is 5.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.98%.

The volatility (week) for TELUS Corporation is at 1.41% and the volatility (month) is at 1.29%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

TELUS Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 19.76 and the float short is at 0.77%.

TELUS Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.09, while the P/S ratio is at 2.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.80%.