Large Cap Wireless Communications: TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

Summary

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

TELUS Corporation stated a price of 32.94 today, indicating a positive change of 0.52%.

TELUS Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 19500.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 255.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.52.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for TELUS Corporation stands at -2.80% while the 52-week low stands at 41.43%.

The performance week for TELUS Corporation is at -1.73% and the performance month is at 3.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.43% and 1.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for TELUS Corporation is 3.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.94%.

The volatility (week) for TELUS Corporation is at 1.29% and the volatility (month) is at 1.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

TELUS Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 21.19 and the float short is at 0.92%.

TELUS Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.58, while the P/S ratio is at 2.06 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.80%.