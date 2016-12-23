Large Cap Wireless Communications: Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Summary

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vodafone Group Plc stated a price of 24.63 today, indicating a positive change of -0.36%.

Vodafone Group Plc is operating with a market capitalization of 68998.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 5926.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vodafone Group Plc stands at -25.10% while the 52-week low stands at 1.90%.

The performance week for Vodafone Group Plc is at 0.16% and the performance month is at -1.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.49% and -16.41% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -19.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vodafone Group Plc is -4.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -15.53%.

The volatility (week) for Vodafone Group Plc is at 0.90% and the volatility (month) is at 1.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vodafone Group Plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.33 and the float short is at 0.52%.

Vodafone Group Plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -170.40%.