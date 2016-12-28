Large Cap Wireless Communications: Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Summary

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vodafone Group Plc stated a price of 24.56 today, indicating a positive change of -0.39%.

Vodafone Group Plc is operating with a market capitalization of 65672.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 5880.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vodafone Group Plc stands at -25.33% while the 52-week low stands at 1.59%.

The performance week for Vodafone Group Plc is at -2.34% and the performance month is at -0.92%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.50% and -11.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -19.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vodafone Group Plc is -4.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -15.71%.

The volatility (week) for Vodafone Group Plc is at 0.77% and the volatility (month) is at 1.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vodafone Group Plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.35 and the float short is at 0.52%.

Vodafone Group Plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.15 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -170.40%.