Large Cap Wireless Communications: Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Summary

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Vodafone Group Plc stated a price of 26.2 today, indicating a positive change of -0.36%.

Vodafone Group Plc is operating with a market capitalization of 70195.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 6179.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Vodafone Group Plc stands at -20.32% while the 52-week low stands at 8.42%.

The performance week for Vodafone Group Plc is at 7.83% and the performance month is at 8.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.80% and -9.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.65%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Vodafone Group Plc is 2.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.52%.

The volatility (week) for Vodafone Group Plc is at 1.26% and the volatility (month) is at 1.12%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Vodafone Group Plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.1 and the float short is at 0.26%.

Vodafone Group Plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -170.40%.